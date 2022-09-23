18-year-old dies after crashing into Michigan City's Ames Field

MICHIGAN CITY — An 18-year-old Illinois man was killed Thursday night when he crashed through the brick wall of Ames Field after a police pursuit prompted by domestic violence allegations.

Grant J. Grabel, of Bourbonnais, died at the scene of the crash, according to the LaPorte County coroner.

The incident began about 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department, police said.

An adult male suspected in the incident met with officers in the front lobby of the police station "to return property to the juvenile," according to police.

"Officers attempted to gather information from this male, however, he fled from the Michigan City Police Department on foot," police said.

After entering a vehicle and driving away, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued to flee.

According to Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident at the request of Michigan City police, officers observed the vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, a four-lane highway also known as U.S. 20.

When the vehicle reached Washington Street, it accelerated to a high rate of speed, ISP said.

Police said the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Skiwat Legion Avenue and struck the concrete pillars outside Ames Field, going airborne before crashing through the wall of the stadium, police said.

The collision left a gaping hole in the Ames Field wall. The vehicle came to rest under the bleachers, which were also heavily damaged at the Michigan City High School athletic stadium.

“It went through the brick wall and under the bleachers and that’s where it ended up stopping,” said LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson.

Grable had to be extricated from the vehicle. Lifesaving measures were applied at the scene but were unsuccessful, police said.

Toxicology tests will determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved, Swanson said.