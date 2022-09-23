18-year-old dies after crashing into Michigan City's Ames Field

An Illinois man died after crashing into concrete pillars that serve as a barrier to Ames Field then going airborne and crashing through the brick wall of the bleachers, coming to rest under the bleachers.
Provided
A car came to rest under the bleachers at Ames Field in Michigan City after crashing through the field's brick wall. The driver was killed in the crash.
Provided
An investigator is seen walking from the site of a crash at Ames Field in Michigan City. The 18-year-old driver was killed in the crash.
Provided by Dave Hack
A Michigan City firefighter works at the scene of a crash at Ames Field in Michigan City.
Provided by Dave Hack
A Thursday night crash damaged the bleachers at Michigan City High School's Ames Field.
According to Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident at the request of Michigan City police, officers observed the vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, a four-lane highway also known as U.S. 20.
When the vehicle reached Washington Street, it accelerated to a high rate of speed, ISP said.
Police said the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Skiwat Legion Avenue and struck the concrete pillars outside Ames Field, going airborne before crashing through the wall of the stadium, police said.
The collision left a gaping hole in the Ames Field wall. The vehicle came to rest under the bleachers, which were also heavily damaged at the Michigan City High School athletic stadium.
“It went through the brick wall and under the bleachers and that’s where it ended up stopping,” said LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson.
Grable had to be extricated from the vehicle. Lifesaving measures were applied at the scene but were unsuccessful, police said.
Toxicology tests will determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved, Swanson said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
An Illinois man died after crashing into concrete pillars that serve as a barrier to Ames Field then going airborne and crashing through the brick wall of the bleachers, coming to rest under the bleachers.