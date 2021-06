18-year-old gunned down outside home, police say

GARY — An 18-year-old was fatally shot outside of his Gary home Thursday afternoon, police said.

The vicitm has been identified as Aaron Davis, who was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of Hendricks Street, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

A family member had found Davis in the street with gunshot wounds, police reported.

Pawlak said a suspect or suspects in a green SUV had reportedly fired on David while driving by and fled the scene. No other description was available of those responsible for the homicide.

The Lake County coroner's office, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County CSI and the Gary Fire Department assisted Gary police at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Ed Gonzales of the the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

