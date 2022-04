19 arrested in Lake County crime crackdown, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — A multijurisdictional police effort aimed at vehicle thefts, drugs and violent crimes resulted in the arrests of 19 people, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Offices with more than a half dozen agencies carried out the overnight crackdown April 5.

"Indiana State Police arrested two juveniles, who were accused of carjacking a driver in Chicago less than an hour before their arrest in Indiana," Martinez said.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrested seven Indiana residents on charges including drugs, a weapon offense, a traffic offense and outstanding warrants, he said. A vehicle stolen from Illinois was recovered as part of the effort.

Officers with the Schererville Police Department arrested an Indiana resident and confiscated 2 grams of suspected cocaine, Martinez said.

Two Indiana residents were arrested by Hobart police on weapon and drug charges, the sheriff said. One Illinois resident was also arrested for a drug offense.

Merrillville police officers arrested three Indiana residents — two on outstanding warrants and one on a drug offense.

An Indiana resident was picked up by St. John police on an outstanding warrant, Martinez said.

Hammond police arrested two on non-extraditable warrants, one on an outstanding warrant and aided Illinois State Police in pursuit of the two juvenile carjacking suspects, the sheriff said. Indiana State Police later joined in on the pursuit and the suspects were taken into custody.

"I am extremely proud of the cooperative effort of officers from each agency that participated in this enforcement," Martinez said. "Together, we are truly making a difference by keeping our Lake County community safe."

