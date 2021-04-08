 Skip to main content
19-year-old fatally shot in South Holland, medical examiner says
SOUTH HOLLAND — A shooting in South Holland left one dead Wednesday afternoon. 

William Brooks, 19, of Chicago died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was classified as a homicide, according to a Cook County Medical Examiner's report. 

Brooks was shot at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of Drexel Avenue in South Holland. 

Brooks was pronounced dead shortly after at 5:28 p.m., the report said. South Holland Police Department was the responding agency. 

South Holland police did not respond to The Times inquiries into the incident Thursday. It is unknown if a homicide suspect has been apprehended at this time. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

