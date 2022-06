19-year-old found dead following reports of shooting, Region coroner says

GARY — A 19-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 4600 block of Grant Street by officials responding to a report of gunfire in the area, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Jeremiah Williams, whose address is unknown, was found with gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

The coroner's office said it was called out to the scene at 3:43 p.m.

Other agencies involved include the Gary police and fire departments, Lake County police and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

