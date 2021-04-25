 Skip to main content
1983 Northwest Indiana remains ID'd as Chicago victim of serial killer
urgent

  • Updated
Larry Eyler released from jail

Larry Eyler walks free from the Lake County Jail in Illinois with his mother, Shirley DeKoff, in February 1984 on a $10,000 bail. Eyler was allowed to walk free after blood-soaked boots and a knife with blood stains on the handle were illegally obtained from his vehicle. The blood belonged to Ralph Calise. Eyler's truck tire matched a casting print from the scene.

 Provided by Gera-Lind Kolarik

CHICAGO — Human remains found at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday.

The Newton County Coroner's Office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr., of Chicago. No age was given. He was among four "young men" found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on October 18, 1983, according to the office.

Serial killer who terrorized NWI: Some victims nameless long after 21 murders

Two others, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, have already been identified, leaving one victim nameless, according to authorities.

Brandenburg, called "Johnny" by his mother, had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, a 15-year-old.

Indiana authorities worked with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic genealogy, and others to find a match to a family member. That led to the positive identification earlier this month, according to the coroner's office.

PODCAST: Byline — Serial killer terrorized NWI and beyond

Larry Eyler’s killing spree began with the murder of 19-year-old Steven Crockett. Eyler would later confess to 21 murders, including Crockett. Those involved with the investigation provide their accounts. Produced by Kale Wilk.

"While my heart breaks for this family, I'm thankful that they finally have some of the answers they've waited so long for, and I hope this brings them peace," Rebecca Goddard, a Newton County prosecutor, said in a statement Sunday from the DNA Doe Project.

She worked on the case with Indiana State Police. The prosecutor's office and state police didn't return messages left Sunday.

The coroner's office said Brandenburg's family had been contacted and authorities would not release further information until relatives gave further permission.

