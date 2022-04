1st of 4 charged in deadly Halloween shooting takes plea deal

CROWN POINT — One of four men charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old trick-or-treater and wounded another teen Oct. 31 in Hammond pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge.

Tariq Silas, 20, of Gary, admitted in his plea agreement he drove with Desmond L. Crews, 23, to pick up Sheldon S. Stokes, 20, Richard Walker, 20, and another man with the nickname "Woosh" after Stokes got into an argument with a 15-year-old in a clown mask in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

Crews, Stokes and Walker each have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

"Woosh" was "yet to be charged" in the case, according to Lake Criminal Court documents.

Silas drove the group to the Williamsburg Apartments and remained in his girlfriend's Kia while the others got out, records state.

Silas saw Crews and Walker shooting guns and Stokes running around, according to the plea agreement.

After the shooting, Crews, Walker and "Woosh" got back into the Kia and Silas drove a short distance before stopping again to let them out, documents allege.

Silas later spoke to Walker, who admitted to firing shots, records state.

Hammond police arrived in the area of 167th Street and Nebraska Avenue and found 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. on the ground in front of an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Officers found another 13-year-old boy, who had been shot in the thigh, at another location and applied a tourniquet while waiting for an ambulance, according to testimony.

Silas pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts the plea agreement, Silas could face three to 10 years in prison. A level 3 felony carries a possible sentence of three to 16 years, but prosecutors agreed to a cap of 10 years.

Silas' attorney, Robert Varga, told the judge Silas would no longer be participating in a bail hearing scheduled Thursday for Crews, Stokes and Walker. The hearing will be the second on the men's petitions to let bail.

Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail, unless a court determines the proof is not evident or the presumption of guilt is not strong that the crime of murder — not a lesser offense — was committed.

Varga said he planned to file a motion seeking bail for Silas, who agreed he won't be sentenced until he meets his obligations to testify against his co-defendants and the "yet to be charged" individual.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.