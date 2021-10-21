1st of 4 charged with murder in gas station slaying takes plea deal

CROWN POINT — A defendant pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in connection with a fight last year that led to the shooting death of a 29-year-old man inside a Gary gas station.

Willie A. Jones Jr., 21, of Gary, was among four men charged with murder in the homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Jones pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, a plea agreement shows.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes and defense attorney Joseph Roberts were expected to argue the length of Jones' sentence, which could range from one to six years.

Jones, who was shot in the leg during the fight and lost a limb because of his wounds, agreed as part of his plea deal to testify against several co-defendants.

He agreed he won't be sentenced until his co-defendants' cases are resolved.

Courtney M. Moss, 31, and Myles Thomas, 27, both of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty. Moss' trial was set to begin Feb. 7, and Thomas' trial was set to start March 21.

Roy C. Akins, 19, of Merrillville, was charged in August 2020 but remained wanted on a warrant in the case.