2 accused of stealing thousands from Region Pop Warner programs, state police say

Two men face felony theft charges in connection with money stolen from two local Pop Warner programs, Indiana State Police said.

Raymond Balderrama, 31, of Whiting, is accused of stealing $6,361 from the Northlake Pop Warner Little Scholars program in Hammond, police said.

Robert L. Jones, 45, of Gary, faces a charge of stealing $2,470 from the Griffith Pop Warner Little Scholars program, according to ISP.

Arrest warrants were issued for each man, police said. Balderrama was supposed to turn himself Monday morning but had not done so by early afternoon, according to police.

The Northlake Pop Warner thefts were discovered between Nov. 12 and Feb. 6, police said.

The Griffith Pop Warner thefts were reportedly discovered between Aug. 1 and Dec. 6.

The announcement comes just weeks after a former president of the Highland Pop Warner football league turned himself in on felony theft charges, court records show.

Matthew M. McMinn, 39, of Highland, is accused of making more than $22,000 in unauthorized purchases with a league debit card, records show.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was called in to investigate the most recent offenses.

