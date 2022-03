2 airlifted with serious injuries in U.S. 41 semi crash, police say

LOWELL — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a semitrailer on U.S. 41 Thursday, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m. the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit was called to a crash on U.S. 41 at Belshaw Road on the outskirts of Lowell, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Officers arrived to find a wreck involving a semitrailer and car.

A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling north on U.S. 41 when it struck a semi that was waiting to turn left onto Belshaw Road. Police said that preliminary investigations also suggests the speed of the Nissan was a factor in the crash.

Two people inside the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point and was then airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The passenger was airlifted from the crash to Advocate Christ as well. Their current conditions are unknown.

The identities of the individuals have not been released, but they were described as a man in his early 20s and a female in her late teens to early 20s, both from Chicago.

The investigation is ongoing.

