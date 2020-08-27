2 'armed and dangerous' men charged in shooting that injured child, adult, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Two men considered to be armed and dangerous have been charged in a shooting that wounded an adult and child, police said. A third person was also battered in the incident.

On Thursday Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Lorenzo D. Wilson, 15, of Merrillville, were charged and a warrant has been issued for their arrest, said Merrillville Cpl. Matt Vasel. The two remained at large Thursday afternoon, police said.

Campbell is charged with aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious injury, according to Lake Superior Court records. Wilson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury and criminal recklessness.

Vasel said it was an isolated incident between two groups and there is no threat to the public.

Merrillville police responded about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 to the 7000 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the Merrillville Police Department. Police found three injured victims outside.

Police confirmed one adult and one child, whose age has not been disclosed, were injured in the shooting. A third man in his 20s was battered during the incident, Vasel said.