2 arrested after leading chase in stolen vehicle, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Two suspects led a chase into Chicago in a stolen vehicle late Friday, police said.
The pursuit involved a stolen vehicle with two individuals in possession of a fully automatic illegal handgun, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
The chase was sparked around 11 p.m. Friday with officers who are a part of the Lake County High Crime Unit. An attempted traffic stop in Lake County led to the chase.
The chase ended near Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street.
Both individuals have been charged and are awaiting extradition back into Indiana.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, police said.