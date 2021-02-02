2 arrested after running into snowplow, leading chase, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A man and woman were captured after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a snowplow and pole in the process, police said.

Around noon a vehicle with Illinois license plates fled police after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in Merrillville, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

The pursuit continued onto Taft Street and ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a pole and a town snowplow at West 57th Avenue and Cleveland Street, Nuses said.

One person was immediately arrested following the crash. The second occupant tried to run from the scene, but was caught and arrested a short time later.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash. The man and woman who were arrested remain in police custody and face felony charges including resisting arrest, Nuses said.

"In my 15 years of police work I cannot remember a time where we had a pursuit almost every day," Nuses said.