 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 arrested after running into snowplow, leading chase, police say
alert urgent

2 arrested after running into snowplow, leading chase, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A man and woman were captured after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a snowplow and pole in the process, police said. 

Around noon a vehicle with Illinois license plates fled police after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in Merrillville, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

The pursuit continued onto Taft Street and ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a pole and a town snowplow at West 57th Avenue and Cleveland Street, Nuses said.

One person was immediately arrested following the crash. The second occupant tried to run from the scene, but was caught and arrested a short time later. 

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash. The man and woman who were arrested remain in police custody and face felony charges including resisting arrest, Nuses said.

"In my 15 years of police work I cannot remember a time where we had a pursuit almost every day," Nuses said.

The incident is still under investigation and formal charges are pending. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts