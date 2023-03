MUNSTER — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Holland man, according to a statement from the Munster Police Department.

James Adams Jr., 28, of Gary, was charged with murder, and Ferria Jones, 34, of Griffith, was charged with assisting a criminal in relation to the death of Lanier Miller, 48. Both suspects were transported to the Lake County Jail.

Police responded around 4:15 a.m. Monday to the MRC Global parking lot, 101 45th St., to a call about a person laying on the ground outside a vehicle near the north loading dock. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The incident, police said, allegedly stems from a previous domestic incident in which Miller was involved. During the domestic dispute, items belonging to another person were left in Miller's vehicle when he left the scene, and Adams and Jones were supposedly going to the MRC Global parking lot to retrieve the items.

When police were dispatched to the scene, another person called 911 and said they would be transporting both people to the Munster Police Department. The caller identified the duo as being involved in the shooting, police said.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Lake County coroner’s office assisted on scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Sgt. Tim Nosich, 219-836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org.

