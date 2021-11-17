 Skip to main content
2 arrested in Munster after theft in Highland Meijer, police say
Two men were tracked down in Munster after they were seen stealing a large T.V. from a Highland Meijer, police said.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Two men were tracked down in Munster after they were seen stealing a large T.V. from a Highland Meijer, police said.

Police responded at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday after a Meijer loss prevention officer alerted a Highland officer about a theft at the store at 10138 Indianapolis Boulevard.

The employee told police a man walked out of the store with a television without paying, said Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak.

The officer then found a maroon SUV leaving the parking lot with the hatchback door open and a large television sticking out of the back.

The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood just west of the store to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was not initiated but the officer did alert other nearby officers of the incident.

Shortly after, a Munster officer spotted the vehicle and curbed it near 45th Street and Calumet Avenue and the two men inside were arrested.

The passenger, a 72-year-old Hammond man, was taken into custody and has been charged by Highland police with two counts of theft.

The driver, a 56-year-old Hammond man, was charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

