2 arrested on charges linked to man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — Two people have been arrested on charges linked to a 28-year-old man's homicide earlier this month in Gary's Black Oak section, court records show.

David C. Cotto, 27, of Gary, was arrested Friday on one count of murder in connection with the shooting about 2 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue, according to police and Lake Criminal Court records.

Andrew Lukacek, of Gary, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Felicia A. Nelson, 32, of Gary, was charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Court records containing further details about Lukacek's homicide were not available Sunday.

Cotto was being held without bail.

Nelson's bail was set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.

Neither defendant had made an initial appearance yet before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate.

