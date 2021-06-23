2 arrested on charges they robbed man, teens of fireworks

CROWN POINT — Gary police arrested two men Monday night after they robbed a man and two teenagers of $110 in fireworks and drove by as police were taking a report from the victims, court records state.

Derrick A. Smith, 28, and Tashond T. Williams, 28, both of Gary, each were charged with three felony counts of robbery and three counts of pointing a firearm.

Williams also was charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony, because he allegedly told a Gary police officer the officer better not patrol his neighborhood anymore, repeatedly called the officer a racist and said he "should have just opened up" on the officer.

Smith and Williams had not yet entered pleas.

Williams was being held on a bond of $90,000 surety or $9,000 cash. Smith was being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.

Gary police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block Central Drive for a report of a robbery, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 22-year-old man, 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were setting off fireworks in the Marshalltown area when a driver pulled up and said, "Hey, let me get those fireworks," court records state.