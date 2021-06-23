2 arrested on charges they robbed man, teens of fireworks

CROWN POINT — Gary police arrested two men Monday night after they robbed a man and two teenagers of $110 in fireworks and drove by as police were taking a report from the victims, court records state.
Derrick A. Smith, 28, and Tashond T. Williams, 28, both of Gary, each were charged with three felony counts of robbery and three counts of pointing a firearm.
Williams also was charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony, because he allegedly told a Gary police officer the officer better not patrol his neighborhood anymore, repeatedly called the officer a racist and said he "should have just opened up" on the officer.
Smith and Williams had not yet entered pleas.
Williams was being held on a bond of $90,000 surety or $9,000 cash. Smith was being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.
Gary police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block Central Drive for a report of a robbery, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A 22-year-old man, 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were setting off fireworks in the Marshalltown area when a driver pulled up and said, "Hey, let me get those fireworks," court records state.
The 22-year-old walked up to the beige Chevrolet Impala thinking the driver wanted to buy fireworks, but the driver pulled out a black handgun and said, "Let me get those," records allege.
The man handed the driver the fireworks, and the driver allegedly said, "I'm going to get my other gun and come back for some more."
As an officer spoke with witnesses at the scene, they pointed out the beige Impala. The officer turned his squad around and stopped the Impala at Central Avenue and Marhsalltown Drive, Hamady said.
Williams was driving, and Smith was in the front passenger seat, court records state.
Police recovered a loaded black semi-automatic handgun from under the driver's seat, records state.