2 arrested on gun charges after police respond to burglary alarm

HIGHLAND — Police arrested three men and two teenage boys — two of whom are accused of carrying guns without a permit — after responding early Tuesday to a burglary alarm at a pawn shop, an official said.
Officers found the five people about 12:15 a.m. in a vehicle parked in an alley behind Highland Pawn, 8929 Indianapolis Blvd., Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Police checked the building and found no signs of a break-in, he said.
A 21-year-old Chicago man and 17-year-old Chicago teen had handguns on them. One of those handguns had been reported stolen in Chicago, police said.
Highland police planned to seek charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and violation of declaration of emergency order against the 21-year-old, Banasiak said.
The 17-year-old was being held on suspicion of possession of a stolen handgun, carrying a handgun without a permit, false informing and violation of declaration of emergency order.
Three others — including an 18-year-old and 16-year-old from Chicago and a 19-year-old Sheboygan, Wisconsin, man — were arrested on suspicion of violating a declaration of emergency order, police said.
Formal charges were pending acceptance by the Lake County prosecutor's office, Banasiak said.
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.