You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 arrested on gun charges after police respond to burglary alarm
alert top story urgent

2 arrested on gun charges after police respond to burglary alarm

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

HIGHLAND — Police arrested three men and two teenage boys — two of whom are accused of carrying guns without a permit — after responding early Tuesday to a burglary alarm at a pawn shop, an official said.

Officers found the five people about 12:15 a.m. in a vehicle parked in an alley behind Highland Pawn, 8929 Indianapolis Blvd., Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Police checked the building and found no signs of a break-in, he said.

Two dead in head-on highway collision, police say

A 21-year-old Chicago man and 17-year-old Chicago teen had handguns on them. One of those handguns had been reported stolen in Chicago, police said.

Highland police planned to seek charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and violation of declaration of emergency order against the 21-year-old, Banasiak said.

Man opened fire on couple because he felt 'disrespected,' court records allege

The 17-year-old was being held on suspicion of possession of a stolen handgun, carrying a handgun without a permit, false informing and violation of declaration of emergency order.

Three others — including an 18-year-old and 16-year-old from Chicago and a 19-year-old Sheboygan, Wisconsin, man — were arrested on suspicion of violating a declaration of emergency order, police said.

'I'm hit! I'm hit!': Man sought after shooting wounds 1

Formal charges were pending acceptance by the Lake County prosecutor's office, Banasiak said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts