2 arrested on gun charges after police respond to burglary alarm

HIGHLAND — Police arrested three men and two teenage boys — two of whom are accused of carrying guns without a permit — after responding early Tuesday to a burglary alarm at a pawn shop, an official said.

Officers found the five people about 12:15 a.m. in a vehicle parked in an alley behind Highland Pawn, 8929 Indianapolis Blvd., Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Police checked the building and found no signs of a break-in, he said.

A 21-year-old Chicago man and 17-year-old Chicago teen had handguns on them. One of those handguns had been reported stolen in Chicago, police said.

Highland police planned to seek charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and violation of declaration of emergency order against the 21-year-old, Banasiak said.

The 17-year-old was being held on suspicion of possession of a stolen handgun, carrying a handgun without a permit, false informing and violation of declaration of emergency order.

Three others — including an 18-year-old and 16-year-old from Chicago and a 19-year-old Sheboygan, Wisconsin, man — were arrested on suspicion of violating a declaration of emergency order, police said.