2 arrested on gun charges during LaPorte County traffic stop, police say

Two men were arrested during a traffic stop Monday night on firearms-related charges, LaPorte County police said.

Damien L. Wilson, 28, of Elkhart, was arrested on a warrant out of Elkhart County for possession of a firearm by a felon, a level 5 felony, LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

Andrew Blash, 26, of Michigan City, was arrested on suspicion of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a level 4 felony.

Wilson was driving a vehicle west in the 1200 block of West U.S. 20 when a sheriff's deputy noticed a license plate violation, Allen said.

Wilson pulled over near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ind. 39 and was taken into custody immediately after the deputy learned he had a warrant.

Deputies became suspicious during the traffic stop and ordered Blash, a rear seat passenger, and others out of the car, Allen said.

During a search of the car, police found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove box, he said.