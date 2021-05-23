2 arrested on gun charges during weekend blitz, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two men were arrested on gun charges Saturday during a traffic stop by an Indiana State Police trooper participating in a Lake County Sheriff's Department initiative, officials said.

The trooper stopped a gray Volkswagen driven by James R. Nelson, 20, of Lansing, about 6:40 p.m. for going 82 mph in a 45 mph on eastbound Chicago Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

The Volkswagen stopped on Columbus Drive, just west of Cline Avenue. The trooper found two illegal handguns and marijuana during a search of the car, police said.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver's license.

Front seat passenger Joe J. Watkins, 22, of East Chicago, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, police said. Watkins also had a warrant for resisting law enforcement, officials said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez thanked the agencies that assisted with his "criminal patrol blitz" last weekend, according to a state police news release.