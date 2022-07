2 caught attempting to steal copper from inside shuttered convention center, police say

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were charged with burglary Wednesday after a police K-9 found them inside the Genesis Convention Center and a maintenance worker discovered thousands of dollars' worth of copper that had been cut up and placed in bags near a door.

Leroy Williams, 25, and Erich D. Boone, 46, each were arrested Tuesday inside the shuttered convention center as they tried to evade police, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Neither man had entered pleas yet to felony charges of burglary and attempted theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Akyumen Industries Corp. transferred ownership of the Genesis Center back to the Gary Redevelopment Commission on March 18, city spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

The transfer was part of a settlement agreement reached after Akyumen's plans to relocate its headquarters from Los Angeles to the Genesis Center and build a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at the Ivanhoe Gardens property fell through.

The Genesis Center is currently on the market, and city officials are seeking a buyer, Gonzalez said. The building isn't currently being used.

According to court records, Gary police responded to the building Tuesday for a possible burglary in progress.

Two police officers with a K-9 found an open door off Adams Street, announced their presence and warned the dog would be released, records state.

The K-9 led the officers through the building to an office area, where they spotted Boone attempting to run through a door into another room the officers had just left. Williams was found hiding under a desk.

A city employee responsible for maintaining the Genesis Center Plaza told police he noticed damage to the building's electrical system areas during a check July 13, but none of the copper pipes had been cut.

On Tuesday, the employee found multiple bags containing thousands of dollars' worth of copper pipe that had been removed from inside the building, cut up and placed in bags near a door, as if they were waiting to be picked up, records state.

Officers also recovered multiple saws and a battery pack from inside the facility.

When asked about plans to further secure the building, city officials said they could not disclose such information.