2 charged after police find fully automatic gun in car involved in pursuit

CROWN POINT — Two men were arrested Friday after Lake County sheriff's police chased them from Hammond to Chicago and found several firearms in the vehicle they were driving, including one modified to operate as a fully automatic handgun.
Tommie J. Coleman III, 19, of Chicago, and Michael C. Williams, 21, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court with felony counts of possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement.
Williams also was charged with misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
Neither of the men has entered pleas yet.
A Lake County sheriff's detective assigned to the Lake County Drug Task Force High Crime Unit began following a white Chrysler 300 on Friday after it made a U-turn and headed south on Columbia Avenue, court records state.
The detective noticed the Chyrsler's rear lights weren't illuminated, but the driver sped up and began passing other southbound vehicles.
The officer attempted a traffic stop at Columbia Avenue and 165th Street, but the driver didn't stop and the officer chased the Chrysler along 165th Street to Calumet Avenue and onto westbound Interstate 80/94, records state.
The Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted police during the chase, alerting them when the Chrysler exited the I-94 at Roosevelt Road in Chicago.
The driver crashed into black Toyota at Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street in Chicago, and police took Williams and Coleman into custody. Three people in the Toyota were taken to hospitals, records state.
Police learned the Chrysler had been reported stolen in Riverdale, and its license plate was stolen in Hammond, according to court documents.
Officers found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine in the front seat area and a Glock 26 with a drug magazine and a device attached that is commonly called a "switch," which modifies a semi-automatic firearm to operate as a fully automatic gun, records state.
Coleman and Williams were taken to a Chicago hospital before they were turned over to Cook County sheriff's police for booking, records state.