2 charged after police find fully automatic gun in car involved in pursuit

CROWN POINT — Two men were arrested Friday after Lake County sheriff's police chased them from Hammond to Chicago and found several firearms in the vehicle they were driving, including one modified to operate as a fully automatic handgun.

Tommie J. Coleman III, 19, of Chicago, and Michael C. Williams, 21, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court with felony counts of possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement.

Williams also was charged with misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Neither of the men has entered pleas yet.

A Lake County sheriff's detective assigned to the Lake County Drug Task Force High Crime Unit began following a white Chrysler 300 on Friday after it made a U-turn and headed south on Columbia Avenue, court records state.

The detective noticed the Chyrsler's rear lights weren't illuminated, but the driver sped up and began passing other southbound vehicles.

The officer attempted a traffic stop at Columbia Avenue and 165th Street, but the driver didn't stop and the officer chased the Chrysler along 165th Street to Calumet Avenue and onto westbound Interstate 80/94, records state.