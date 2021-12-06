2 charged in Dyer shooting tied to Chicago homicide, carjackings

CROWN POINT — Two teenagers were charged last week with shooting a 16-year-old boy in Dyer in December 2020, just days before one of the defendants is accused of fatally shooting a man during an attempted carjacking in Chicago.
Denroy Garcia, 17, and Arick Woods, 18, both of Chicago, each were wanted in Lake County on felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, three different counts of battery and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
Dyer police were called about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020, to the 800 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers found a 16-year-old Dyer boy with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen in the street, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The boy initially didn't tell police what led to the shooting, but officers learned from phone records that he was in the area to buy a gun from someone later identified as Garcia, records state.
The boy subsequently told police he got into a car with two people, they drove around the Northgate subdivision for about 10 minutes and one of the men pointed a gun at him.
The boy struggled with the man over the gun, and they both got out of the car during the fight, records state. When the boy realized he'd left his wallet in the car, he got back in and the driver traveled a short distance before realizing who had entered the car, records state.
The man with the gun ran after the car and shot the teenager after he got back out of the car, records state. The two defendants allegedly fled the scene in a black Audi taken in a carjacking before Dyer police arrived.
Garcia was arrested Jan. 13 in Chicago on charges he murdered a man during an attempted carjacking Dec. 21, 2020, in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, court records state.
Woods was arrested Jan. 20 after police spotted him in a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking in Chicago on Jan. 15, records state.
The black Audi used in the Dyer shooting was taken Dec. 13, 2020, in a carjacking in Chicago. Police found Woods' DNA on the steering wheel, records state.