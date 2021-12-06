2 charged in Dyer shooting tied to Chicago homicide, carjackings

CROWN POINT — Two teenagers were charged last week with shooting a 16-year-old boy in Dyer in December 2020, just days before one of the defendants is accused of fatally shooting a man during an attempted carjacking in Chicago.

Denroy Garcia, 17, and Arick Woods, 18, both of Chicago, each were wanted in Lake County on felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, three different counts of battery and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Dyer police were called about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020, to the 800 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 16-year-old Dyer boy with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen in the street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The boy initially didn't tell police what led to the shooting, but officers learned from phone records that he was in the area to buy a gun from someone later identified as Garcia, records state.

The boy subsequently told police he got into a car with two people, they drove around the Northgate subdivision for about 10 minutes and one of the men pointed a gun at him.