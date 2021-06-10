2 charged in I-94 shooting had run-in with victims at beach, records show

LAKE COUNTY — A man and 16-year-old boy wanted on charges they attempted to murder five people in a shooting May 20 on I-94 were part of a group that had an argument with the victims earlier that day at a beach, court records state.

Jalen T. Robinson, 22, of Hammond, and Lajahnis Z. Rosemond, 16, of Gary, each were wanted Thursday on charges linked to the shooting about 8:30 p.m. May 20 on westbound Interstate 80/94, near the Interstate 65 interchange.

Rosemond is a juvenile, but he was charged as an adult, Indiana State Police said.

The shooting wounded an 18-year-old woman, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Robinson and Rosemond were with an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk when their group had a argument with the 18-year-old victim and her four friends, records state.

The 18-year-old told police she previously had issues with the two girls in the defendants' group.

After the argument, the victim and her friends left the beach in a 2015 Jeep Patriot and the defendants' group left in a red Toyota Corolla, records state.