2 charged in Lake Juvenile Court in wake of shooting after high school graduation, police say

GARY — Charges were filed Monday in Lake Juvenile Court against two boys arrested after a shooting wounded two people Sunday outside the U.S. Steel Yard following a high school graduation ceremony, police said.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody by Lake County sheriff's police, who were working security at the stadium during West Side Leadership Academy's commencement, according to police and the Lake County prosecutor's office.

They were charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm, the prosecutor's office said. They were being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

"We are in the process of reviewing the evidence to determine if one or both of the juveniles will be charged as adults," said Myrna Maldonado, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

A 20-year-old Hammond man remained in custody pending further investigation, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 19-year-old Gary man was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old Gary woman suffered a graze wound to her ankle, police said. They were the only two confirmed victims in the shooting.

Both victims were released from a hospital Sunday night, Hamady said.

Police completed interviews Monday with the three people in custody and continued to talk with witnesses and review video footage from the area.

Additional charges against the two boys remained under review, he said.

Police could be seen late Sunday collecting a number of spent bullet casings from the crime scene on East Fifth Avenue.

Analysis of ballistics evidence was being conducted, Hamady said.

More than 200 students graduated Sunday from West Side Leadership Academy, officials said.

Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired and a man down on East Fifth Avenue in front of the stadium. The woman was found minutes later near a rib restaurant.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince vowed Sunday night to use all available law enforcement resources to bring whomever was responsible to justice.

"It's infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families," Prince said. "I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who was injured."

Brian Lyter, president of Gary SouthShore RailCats parent company Salvi Sports Enterprises, said the shooting was unfortunate.

The stadium employs its own security during ballgames, and there have been no other violent incidents at the park, he said.

Councilman Ron Brewer, who spoke with police officers at the crime scene, said security shouldn't be blamed.

"It's sad it came to this," he said. "Somebody came here with the idea that this is what they wanted to do."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.