2 charged in Munster bank robbery linked to other heists, police say

CROWN POINT — Two men were charged Saturday in connection with a bank robbery last week at a Fifth Third branch in Munster, police said.

Michael D. Anderson, 32, and Jovontae I. Newman, 22, both of Gary, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both men are suspected in other bank robberies in Michigan City and Winfield, Munster police said.

Police responded about 3:20 p.m. June 15 to the Fifth Third branch in Munster after a man wearing a white hazmat-type suit, blue hard hat and rubber gloves robbed the bank, according to court records.

The man handed the teller a note that said, "This is a theft by deception you have 45 sec to give me 20K out of the machine i am armed don't make me cause a scene no dye packs and I have a police scanner in my car follow protocol and my demands," records state.

The teller gave the man money, and he fled before police arrived.

Investigators determined bank robberies April 29, May 7 and June 2 at other locations involved similar use of clothing, a similar demand note and a similar vehicle, records allege.