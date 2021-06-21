 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 charged in Munster bank robbery linked to other heists, police say
alert urgent

2 charged in Munster bank robbery linked to other heists, police say

CROWN POINT — Two men were charged Saturday in connection with a bank robbery last week at a Fifth Third branch in Munster, police said.

Michael D. Anderson, 32, and Jovontae I. Newman, 22, both of Gary, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both men are suspected in other bank robberies in Michigan City and Winfield, Munster police said.

Police responded about 3:20 p.m. June 15 to the Fifth Third branch in Munster after a man wearing a white hazmat-type suit, blue hard hat and rubber gloves robbed the bank, according to court records.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The man handed the teller a note that said, "This is a theft by deception you have 45 sec to give me 20K out of the machine i am armed don't make me cause a scene no dye packs and I have a police scanner in my car follow protocol and my demands," records state.

The teller gave the man money, and he fled before police arrived.

Investigators determined bank robberies April 29, May 7 and June 2 at other locations involved similar use of clothing, a similar demand note and a similar vehicle, records allege.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Anderson's behalf Monday. He was being held on a bail of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

An arrest warrant was issued for Newman.

Anyone with information about Newman's whereabouts is asked to call Munster police Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email at mashcraft@munster.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris in Pennsylvania to tout Child Tax Credit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts