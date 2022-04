2 charged in woman's 2019 homicide won't be tried together, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A judge denied the state's motion Thursday to join the cases of men charged in the 2019 shooting death of an 18-year-old Portage High School student for trial.

Elrice L. Williams, 28, of Park Forest, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, of Chicago, each have pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and burglary charges in a series of alleged events Jan. 9, 2019, that led to the homicide of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.

The men's co-defendants, Giovante M. Galloway, 23, of Gary, and his uncle Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, each accepted plea agreements and could face sentences of three to 16 years.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota rejected Williams' proposed plea agreement in September after Williams claimed his gun went off accidentally and said, "I didn't intend to shoot."

The charges to which Williams had intended to plead guilty included an element of intent.

Pittman, who has pleaded not guilty, recently was appointed a new public defender. He previously has asked to represent himself and claimed to be a "sovereign citizen."

Bokota re-appointed the public defender's office to represent Pittman in August, after he repeatedly refused to accept he'd be held to the same legal standards as an attorney if he were to represent himself.

Williams and Pittman are accused of approaching Ortiz's red SUV with guns in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments in Griffith and screaming for Ortiz and three others to open the doors.

When Ortiz's boyfriend, the intended target of a robbery, attempted to drive the SUV over a wooden stump, Williams fired a single shot that took Ortiz's life, records state.

Williams' trial remained set for the week of May 31.

Pittman's attorney, Aaron Koonce, asked that his next hearing be set for June 15.

