2 charged with causing man's overdose death

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man showed up to court Wednesday on previous drug possession charges and was arrested in connection with new allegations he delivered drugs that caused a man's overdose death earlier this year in Calumet Township.

Shawn A. Dalton, 42, could face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of one count of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, a level 1 felony.

He had not yet entered a plea to the new charge.

Dalton arrived in Lake Criminal Court for a hearing on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe. That case stems from an arrest in Schererville in December 2021.

A second man, Arthur D. Stueber Jr., 33, of Hobart, also was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

Dalton and Stueber are accused of delivering the fentanyl that killed Gerardo P. Alcantar, 40, of Calumet Township, on Aug. 7. Stueber also is charged is facing one misdemeanor count linked to the theft of Alcantar's wallet.

Stueber told police he was with Alcantar at a residence in the 3900 block of Grant Street on Aug. 6 when he received a message from Dalton, who said he had run out of gas and was at the Go-Lo gas station at 35th Avenue and Broadway in Gary.

Stueber said he used a cash app to give Dalton $10, and Dalton gave Stueber "a small capsule and a bag with a wet white substance inside it," court records state.

Stueber told police he previously bought methamphetamine from Dalton but did not think the items Dalton gave him were meth.

Stueber said he, Alcantar and another man subsequently went to a casino and later returned to the Calumet Township residence, records state.

Stueber said he took out the capsule and white substance, mixed them together and put them in a hypodermic needle. "The substance did not dissolve" and "did not look good," records state.

Stueber said he told Alcantar the mixture didn't look good, but Alcantar took the needle and injected the substance into his right arm, court documents state.

Stueber told police Alcantar died a short time later and admitted he took Alcantar's wallet before leaving the residence.

Police were called to the residence Aug. 7 after Alcantar was found dead. Officers found a hypodermic needle containing a brownish fluid next to his body and several more needles in small pouch, records state.

Stueber later started to feel guilty about what happened and went to talk to a detective at the Hobart Police Department, records state.

Police gathered video of Dalton meeting with Alcantar and Stueber at the gas station two times the night of Aug. 6, according to documents.