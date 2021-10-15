2 charged with murdering Crown Point Lyft driver

CROWN POINT — Two men were charged Friday with robbing a Lyft driver Sept. 23 in Gary, shooting him to death and later burning his SUV on the city's West Side.

Robert E. Simms III, 33, and Isaih Darnell Lenburg, 24, both of Gary, were being held without bail on two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and arson. Neither of the men had entered pleas yet.

Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, cooperated during the robbery, but Simms shot him anyway, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Lenburg is accused of taking a gun from the glovebox of Nelson's vehicle.

The two defendants dumped Nelson's body near Old Hobart Road and Atchison Drive in Gary's Miller section, court records state.

Gary police found Nelson's body about 11:30 p.m. after a passerby called 911 to report a male lying on the side of the road.

Nelson had been shot twice in the back. Police found several spent shell casings near the body, court documents state.

Simms and Lenberg drove Nelson's 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander around for a while before setting it ablaze in the area of West 23rd Avenue and King Street, court records state.