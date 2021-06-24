2 charged with robbing man of gun, shooting him

CROWN POINT — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were charged Thursday with robbing a 23-year-old Gary man of a firearm and shooting him in the ankle.

Amire Brazelton, 17, and Tyrone Brandon, 19, both of Gary, each were arrested Tuesday on charges of felony armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Brazelton was charged as an adult. Neither defendant has entered any pleas yet.

Gary police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 3300 block of Pierce Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

The 23-year-old man told police he planned to meet with Brazelton and Brandon to give them money, because they all grew up in foster care together, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

When the pair approached the man, Brazelton grabbed grabbed his gun from a holster he had tucked in his pants and ran off, records state.

The man began to chase Brazelton and Brandon fired five to seven shots, one of which struck the man's lower ankle, according to court documents.

Police took Brandon into custody Tuesday in the 2400 block of Taney Place and recovered a loaded handgun, records state.