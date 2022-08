2 children found in rear of stolen vehicle following high speed chase, crash, police say

ST. JOHN — Police say two young children were with a driver of a stolen vehicle who led officers on a chase Monday night from St. John into Illinois at speeds reaching well over 100 mph before crashing.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Rockford, Illinois, had been sought by Chicago police in connection with a homicide, a news release said.

St. John police said they spotted the stolen Chrysler 300 shortly after 9 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop at 93rd Avenue and Wicker Avenue, at which time the driver sped off southbound on Wicker.

The driver led St. John police to northbound Interstate 394, where they were joined by officers from Cook County and Chicago, and a police helicopter.

The pursuit then headed west on Interstate 94 at speeds topping 100 mph and the officers in the helicopter saw the vehicle crash on a ramp near 115th Street and Doty Avenue, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody by Cook County officers. Police said they found two children, ages 7 and 9, in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The children were released to their mother after being cleared as unharmed by medical responders.

"Chicago police detectives arrived and took custody of the vehicle for processing," St. John police said.