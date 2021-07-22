 Skip to main content
2 cops injured, factory damaged after suspect flees traffic stop, police say
alert urgent

LAPORTE — Two police officers and a suspect were injured Wednesday night when the driver fled after a traffic stop, climbed to the roof of a bakery factory and caused nearly $22,000 in damages in the facility, LaPorte police said.

Police did not identify the suspect, but said the person was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspect sustained self-inflicted injuries during the escape attempt and was treated along with officers at Northwest Health LaPorte hospital, LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said.

The traffic stop occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Boyd Blvd., he said.

"For the safety of both the suspect and the officer, the suspect was being detained so the officer could investigate possible criminal activity," police said. "As they were being placed in handcuffs, the suspect began assaulting the officer and managed to break away, fleeing on foot to the Lewis Bakeries Factory, located at 800 Boyd Blvd."

Officers followed on foot and the suspect scaled the side of the building, ran across the roof and entered the facility during production, Brettin said.

State and LaPorte County police assisted city officers.

After damaging the facility, the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

A city police officer and county deputy were injured during the chase, according to police.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

