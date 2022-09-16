2 crashes fouling traffic on local I-80, state says

HAMMOND — Two crashes are fouling traffic Friday morning along the local stretch of Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 has shut down the left eastbound lane of the highway, the state says.
A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue is reportedly blocking the left westbound lane.
Traffic is expected to be tied up in the area until mid-morning, according to INDOT.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Samuel Clarida
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2203618
Charges: OWI, felony
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203637
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Dezmen Dupriest
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2203624
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Jaylen Bayron
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203657
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nicholas Hadarich
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203625
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Marcellus Dolomon
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2203656
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ronald Mattox
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203628
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gary Jones
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203642
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kirsty DeWalt
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203633
Charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Margaret O'Donnell
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203623
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Courtney Murff
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Lafayette, IN Booking Number: 2203627
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203643
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Katlyn Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203639
Charges: Strangulation, felony
