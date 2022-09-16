 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

2 crashes fouling traffic on local I-80, state says

  • Updated
  • 0
I-80 crashes

Two crashes are fouling traffic Friday morning along the local stretch of Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

HAMMOND — Two crashes are fouling traffic Friday morning along the local stretch of Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

A crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 has shut down the left eastbound lane of the highway, the state says.

A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue is reportedly blocking the left westbound lane.

Traffic is expected to be tied up in the area until mid-morning, according to INDOT.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts