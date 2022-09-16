2 crashes fouling traffic on local I-80, state says

HAMMOND — Two crashes are fouling traffic Friday morning along the local stretch of Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 has shut down the left eastbound lane of the highway, the state says.

A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue is reportedly blocking the left westbound lane.

Traffic is expected to be tied up in the area until mid-morning, according to INDOT.

