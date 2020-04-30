You are the owner of this article.
2 dead, 1 injured in Ind. 130 head-on crash
2 dead, 1 injured in Ind. 130 head-on crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A male driver and a female front-seat passenger are dead after veering left of center along Ind. 130 and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck on Thursday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. west of County Road 625 West, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

It is not known why the driver of the westbound Ford passenger car veered into oncoming traffic, according to police.

The driver and passenger were reportedly found dead when police arrived.

A second female passenger, riding in the back seat of the car, was flown out for medical care and her status is unknown, according to McFalls.

"The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families," he said.

The driver of the eastbound truck, who tested negative for alcohol consumption, was not injured in the crash, McFalls said

"The Porter County Reconstruction Team is on-scene handling the investigation and are being assisted by the Indiana State Police who are conducting a commercial motor vehicle inspection of the semi truck," he said.

