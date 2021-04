2 dead, 3 injured in 4-car chain-reaction crash in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a four-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Calumet Avenue, near the Indiana Toll Road overpass, police said.

A 21-year-old driver was traveling north on Calumet when he changed lanes about 3:30 p.m., struck another vehicle and spun out of control in the 3900 block of Calumet Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The 21-year-old's car was hit by a southbound vehicle as it spun out of control, then went airborne, he said.

A fourth car also was struck, but it was not yet clear how it became involved in the crash, Kellogg said.

The 21-year-old driver and his female passenger, whose age was not yet known, died as a result of the crash, police said.

Three other people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.

Lane closures were expected as the investigation continued, he said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.