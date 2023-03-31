 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead, 4 wounded in shootings in 24 hours, Gary police say

GARY — City officials say they "grieve with the families who lost loved ones" after a violent 24 hours ended in four people injured and two dead, according to a statement from Gary police Maj. Chief Jerry Williams and Mayor Jerome Prince. 

“Beginning yesterday afternoon and into the early morning hours was a difficult time in our city," Williams said. "Not only were several people shot, but two lost their lives to gun violence."

Jordan Miller of East Chicago and Val King of Gary suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Miller, 24, was found unresponsive around 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Delaware Street in the Glen Park neighborhood and declared dead on scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

Police then responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim at 1:37 a.m. in an alley near West Fifth Avenue and Garfield Street. First responders found King, 17, fatally injured and transported him to Northlake Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Both deaths were ruled a homicide.

A 32-year-old man who walked into Methodist Hospital at 3:46 p.m. Thursday told police he had been walking near the 800 block of Colfax Street when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet. He was treated for a wound to the upper shoulder. 

Around 7:10 p.m., police responded to a call in the 1900 block of Monroe Lane for a report of a gunshot victim. A 26-year-old man told police he had been riding around in the area when he was shot in the neck. He was transported to a Chicago hospital for treatment. 

Twenty minutes later, officers responding to the 500 block of West 19th Avenue and discovered two more gunshot victims: A 31-year-old man with a wound to the face and a 19-year-old man with a wound in the foot, according to the statement. The second man said he was leaving his car when someone began shooting. 

Prince said he offers his condolences to the families. Police have increased their patrol presence throughout the city in response to shootings, he said, "but we can’t be everywhere all the time, so the public’s assistance is invaluable."

Williams said the Gary Police Department’s use of technology has been paramount to the investigation. While charges have not been filed in any of the incidents, representatives of the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force said "the matters are being aggressively investigated and leads being pursued."

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can contact the Homicide Task Force, 219-755-3855; the Gary police's Violent Crimes Division, 219-881-1210; or the Crime Tip Line, 866-CRIMEGP (866-274-6347). Anonymous tips can be called to the tip line or texted to 219-207-TIPS (219-207-8477).