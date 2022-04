2 dead after pursuit ends in crash, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A driver and passenger in a fleeing vehicle died after crashing into a cement planter early Saturday, police said.

At 3 a.m. Saturday police tried to pull over an older model Toyota Corolla in the area of 138th Street and Euclid Avenue, according to a news release from the East Chicago Police Department.

The driver refused to stop and led a chase, police said. The driver then lost control of the Toyota near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street, preliminary investigations showed.

The vehicle crashed into a cement planter and came to a stop. East Chicago firefighters extricated the driver and passenger.

Police said the passenger died on the scene and the driver was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, and the identity of the deceased individuals has not been released pending family notification.

East Chicago police said it is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

