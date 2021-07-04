2 dead after shooting at Hammond park

HAMMOND — At least two people were dead after a shooting late Saturday at Memorial Park, according to a witness and coroner's releases.

Larry Brown Jr., 20, of Chicago, and Blake Blakemore, 26, of Gary, died at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital after an incident in the 5900 block of Wallace Road, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Hammond police did not immediately release information about the incident. It was unclear if other people were wounded and how many might have been involved.

A woman who lives in the area told The Times she was inside her home about 11:15 p.m. when shots rang out.

Resident Anne Herbert said she ducked down and a window near her shattered. She took out her phone to call police.

Herbert said Memorial Park was "jam-packed" with people Saturday night.

After the shots rang out, she looked out a different window and saw two men running along Wallace Street, firing at each other, she said.

"I saw two guys running around the driveway and up Wallace," Herbert said. "I could see the sparks from the gun."