2 dead after shooting at Hammond park
HAMMOND — At least two people were dead after a shooting late Saturday at Memorial Park, according to a witness and coroner's releases.

Larry Brown Jr., 20, of Chicago, and Blake Blakemore, 26, of Gary, died at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital after an incident in the 5900 block of Wallace Road, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Hammond police did not immediately release information about the incident. It was unclear if other people were wounded and how many might have been involved.

A woman who lives in the area told The Times she was inside her home about 11:15 p.m. when shots rang out. 

Resident Anne Herbert said she ducked down and a window near her shattered. She took out her phone to call police.

Herbert said Memorial Park was "jam-packed" with people Saturday night.

After the shots rang out, she looked out a different window and saw two men running along Wallace Street, firing at each other, she said.

"I saw two guys running around the driveway and up Wallace," Herbert said. "I could see the sparks from the gun."

Multiple people and vehicles dashed away from the scene, she said. One person was lying down on the ground in the park, not moving. Medics arrived and took the person away.

"I found they shot our window," Herbert said. "There's two slugs in my mother's car, and I've got three slugs in mine."

Late Saturday, police placed crime scene tape and evidence markers were placed around Wallace Road and the parking lot at Ophelia Steen Family & Health.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

