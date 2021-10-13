 Skip to main content
2 dead in shooting where car crashed into house, 3rd victim in serious condition, police say
breaking urgent

EAST CHICAGO — After a vehicle had crashed into a house, police found two unresponsive gunshot victims Wednesday afternoon. 

At 12:23 p.m. police responded to a vehicle hitting a house at 1211 W. 149th St., said said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. 

A Silver Chevy Impala appeared to have struck the front porch, police said. The vehicle was sitting on the sidewalk near the damaged porch stairs and railing.

A woman in the driver's seat was found unconscious and unresponsive. A man who was also unconscious and unresponsive was lying in a pool of blood across the street, Rivera said.

Police said both victims had been shot. A 52-year-old man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and a 43-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

After being taken for medical attention, the man and woman died from their injuries at their respective hospitals. 

While police were at the crash, they were told there was a third gunshot victim in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, which was down the road.

The third gunshot victim, a 19-year-old East Chicago man, was conscious but he was not cooperative with police, Rivera said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago in serious but stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of those involved as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Miguel Pena by email at mpena@eastchicago.com or by phone at 219-391-8318.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the crime tip line at 219-391-8500.

Police said further information was not available at this time.

