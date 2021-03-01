2 dead in suspected murder-suicide after bodies found in vehicle in Region

GARY — Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a vehicle shortly after midnight Saturday near 15th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Gary police were dispatched at 12:04 a.m. Saturday to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked with hazard lights on for some time, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers saw a 55-year-old woman slumped over in the driver's seat, Westerfield said. When they attempted to make contact, there was no response from the woman, Westerfield said.

Officers then entered the vehicle to find the woman, of Gary, and a 56-year-old man, also of Gary, showing "no signs of life," Westerfield said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary medics were immediately requested. Medics and the Lake County coroner's office confirmed the deaths at the scene.

The coroner's office identified the woman as Mary Washington-Jones. No cause or manner of death was provided.

This incident is considered a domestic-related murder-suicide, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.