2 face charges after foot pursuit, helicopter search in mobile home community, police say

LOWELL — A search was launched after three people fled from a vehicle that had a firearm and controlled substance inside, police said.

At 6:39 p.m. Friday a Lake County Sheriff’s officer was patrolling near the area of East 81st Street and Interstate 65, when he saw a white Mercury passenger car speeding and passing other vehicles, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police report.

The officer followed the car west on East 181st Avenue when it turned north onto Mississippi Street. The car then made a sudden right turn onto Baldwin Road and made another turn south on Orchard Avenue.

That is when the passengers in the rear of the car jumped out and fled on foot, police reported.

A 17-year-old Lowell resident began to run but then obeyed the officer’s command to stop and return to the car. The officer then searched the driver, an 18-year-old DeMotte resident, who had a box of .22 long rifle ammo in his sweatshirt pocket, police said.

When the officer asked why the other passengers ran, the driver said they fled because one of them allegedly said they had a gun.