2 found dead after friend wanting to hang out makes grisly discovery

EAST CHICAGO — Two people were found shot to death Tuesday after a man went to an apartment wanting to hang out and discovered his friend had been killed, police said.

Jamal D. Loving, 29, and Harold Richardson, 38, both of East Chicago, were found dead in different rooms of an apartment in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street in the city's Harbor section, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Loving, who lived in the apartment, was found lying on a mattress in the living room with gunshot wounds to his head and left forearm, police said.

Police found Richardson's body in a rear bedroom. He had been shot in the head, police said.

East Chicago police responded to the apartment about 4:55 p.m. after Loving's friend entered the apartment while attempting to check if Loving wanted to hang out, Rivera said.

When the friend saw Loving's body in the living room, he left the apartment and called police.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact Detective Isaac Washington by email at iwashington@eastchicago.com or by phone at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.