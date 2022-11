2 found dead in Hobart apartment were shot, coroner says

HOBART — Two women found dead Friday while police were conducting a welfare check at their apartment were each shot multiple times, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Destiny L. Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. by Hobart officers, who entered the apartment in the 400 block of Ruta Drive after meeting with maintenance staff, officials said.

Officers immediately exited the apartment, secured the crime scene and requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Department in collecting evidence, police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Detectives continued to follow up on leads Sunday in the double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Zach Crawford, 219-942-4774 or zcrawford@cityofhobart.org; or Detective Cpl. Michael Gallagher, 219-942-4991 or mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.