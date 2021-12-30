2 found hiding after child's accidental shooting were wanted on gun charges

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Tuesday on Wilson's behalf to felony charges of operating a loaded machine gun and possession of a machine gun. He's being held on a $5,000 cash bail.

A not guilty plea was entered on Muhammad's behalf to one count of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior felony conviction.

The charges stem from a shooting about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 4 near Kennedy Avenue and Michigan Street in Hammond.

Witnesses told police a Mercury Grand Marquis was being chased by a black car when it crashed into a bridge. Two men got out, but they retreated into the Grand Marquis after the black car pulled up and someone started shooting at them, records state.

The men then got out of the Grand Marquis and began shooting at the black car as it left, records say.

Hammond police recovered seven spent shall casings and two spent bullet jackets from the scene, records state.

An Indiana State Police officer later spotted two men, who matched the description of the pair involved in the Hammond shooting, walking in the 3900 block of Michigan Street in East Chicago.