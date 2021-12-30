2 found hiding after child's accidental shooting were wanted on gun charges

CROWN POINT — Two men found hiding in a crawlspace after an 8-year-old boy was wounded in an accidental shooting on Christmas Eve in Merrillville were wanted on felony gun charges, police and court records show.
Charles D. Wilson III, 23, of Gary, and Amir Muhammad, 25, of Merrillville, had been wanted since Nov. 22 on charges linked to a car crash and shooting in September in Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Wilson and Muhammad were arrested by Merrillville police and booked into the Lake County Jail along with Devante J. McLaurin-McNutt, 26, of Merrillville, Lake County Sheriff's Department records show.
McLaurin-McNutt, who was described in court records as the child's stepfather, posted a $4,000 cash bond Tuesday and has not yet entered pleas to three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
The boy told Merrillville police he was with other children in a bedroom at McLaurin-McNutt's home in the 5800 block of Van Buren Street when he grabbed a gun laying on a bed and it went off, court records state. The boy was shot in the thigh.
Police learned about the shooting after McLaurin-McNutt took the boy to a hospital. Investigators later searched the Van Buren Street home and found three people hiding in the crawlspace, along with a gun on the bedroom floor, court records state.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Tuesday on Wilson's behalf to felony charges of operating a loaded machine gun and possession of a machine gun. He's being held on a $5,000 cash bail.
A not guilty plea was entered on Muhammad's behalf to one count of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior felony conviction.
The charges stem from a shooting about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 4 near Kennedy Avenue and Michigan Street in Hammond.
Witnesses told police a Mercury Grand Marquis was being chased by a black car when it crashed into a bridge. Two men got out, but they retreated into the Grand Marquis after the black car pulled up and someone started shooting at them, records state.
The men then got out of the Grand Marquis and began shooting at the black car as it left, records say.
Hammond police recovered seven spent shall casings and two spent bullet jackets from the scene, records state.
An Indiana State Police officer later spotted two men, who matched the description of the pair involved in the Hammond shooting, walking in the 3900 block of Michigan Street in East Chicago.
The men, who were identified as Wilson and Muhammah, were both wearing purse-style bags across the front of their bodies, which is a common way of concealing handguns, records state.
Muhammad, who has a 2017 felony theft conviction, had a Century Arms 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his bag, documents state. The gun had been reported stolen in Gary.
Wilson had a Glock Model 30 .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, which contained an after-market rear attachment that made it fully automatic, records state.