2 hit by train in Schererville, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Two men were struck by a train late Saturday along railroad tracks just west of U.S. 41, police said.
Schererville police and firefighters responded about 10:10 p.m. to the area of Eagle Ridge Drive and 213th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.
Officers arrived and found 10 men in the area, two of whom had been hit by a Canadian National train about a quarter mile west of Eagle Ridge Drive, he said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.
Schererville detectives and CN police were investigating, Wagner said.