2 hit by train in Schererville, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Two men were struck by a train late Saturday along railroad tracks just west of U.S. 41, police said.

Schererville police and firefighters responded about 10:10 p.m. to the area of Eagle Ridge Drive and 213th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Officers arrived and found 10 men in the area, two of whom had been hit by a Canadian National train about a quarter mile west of Eagle Ridge Drive, he said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.

Schererville detectives and CN police were investigating, Wagner said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.