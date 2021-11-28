 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 hit by train in Schererville, police say
alert urgent

2 hit by train in Schererville, police say

STOCK Police - Schererville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Two men were struck by a train late Saturday along railroad tracks just west of U.S. 41, police said.

Schererville police and firefighters responded about 10:10 p.m. to the area of Eagle Ridge Drive and 213th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Officers arrived and found 10 men in the area, two of whom had been hit by a Canadian National train about a quarter mile west of Eagle Ridge Drive, he said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Both men were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.

Schererville detectives and CN police were investigating, Wagner said.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts