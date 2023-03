CROWN POINT — Two men from Illinois were each sentenced to over 90 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a Portage High School student in Griffith.

Park Forest resident Elrice Williams, 29, and Joe Pittman Jr. 29, of Chicago each received a 97 year sentence and a 94 year sentence, respectively, for their connection to the Jan. 9, 2019, fatal shooting of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.

The two were found guilty of murder, as well as a slew of robbery-related charges, Feb. 5.

Prosecutors alleged that Williams and Pittman, along with three others, were attempting to rob Ortiz’s boyfriend when the high school student was killed at Park West Apartment Complex.

Court records show that Giovante Galloway, 25, of Gary, his uncle Juarez Rogers, 52, of Park Forest and another co-defendant who died in an unrelated homicide, planned to rob Ortiz’s boyfriend for money Galloway owed him for drugs Galloway had purchased.

Galloway pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted robbery and burglary in December 2019 and Rogers pleaded guilty to the same charges in April 2021.

Williams was previously in discussions to enter a plea agreement, which would have made his maximum sentence 26 years.

Under the proposed deal, Williams would have pleaded guilty to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.

Judge Natalie Bokota rejected Williams’s plea change because he recanted his admission to the shooting and said he pulled the trigger accidentally.

At Williams’s sentencing, the judge reiterated that she did not think the incident was an accident and said that she never had the sense that Williams will take responsibility for his actions.

“This is not an accident,” Bokota said. “It’s a culmination of your choices.”

Pittman denied any involvement with the crime during a statement he gave before he was sentenced and vowed to appeal his conviction. Williams also said he will appeal his conviction.

