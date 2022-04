2 in custody following armed carjacking at Schererville car wash, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A report of an armed carjacking Sunday night at a car wash in the 8100 block of Burr Street resulted in the arrest of two men, Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Police responded about 7 p.m. to a 911 call of a 2020 Honda Accord taken at gunpoint by two males wearing face masks, he said.

"Merrillville police were able to locate the stolen vehicle a short time later, and two subjects were taken into custody," Wagner said. "This investigation is still ongoing, and charges are pending against the suspects that are currently in custody."

