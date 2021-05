2 injured,1 arrested in Sauk Village shooting, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — Two men were hospitalized in a shooting in Sauk Village, police said.

At 4:18 p.m. Thursday officers were called to investigate shots fired in the 21600 block of Merrill Avenue, according to a news release from Sauk Village Police Department.

Police found two gunshot victims who were able to give police a description of the shooter. Sauk Village police searched the area and found the suspect a short distance from the crime scene. The suspect was arrested and criminal charges are pending.

A 22-year-old Sauk Village man was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer and was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, police said. A 23-year-old Sauk Village man was transported in critical yet stable condition to the University of Chicago, police said.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.