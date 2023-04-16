GARY — Two people were injured after a shooting late Saturday at the Diamond Center.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a 39-year-old man who had been shot, but he refused to provide any information, according to a statement from Gary police. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers also spoke to another man, 25, who told police he was outside with a group of friends near the 300 block of Garfield Street when he heard gunshots. The man said he believed the gunfire came from a passing car and he didn’t realize he’d been shot until he tried leaving the area once the suspected gunman fled.

One of the 25-year-old man’s friends drove him to the hospital, police said.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released. Police ask that anyone with information about it contact Detective Del Stout, 219-881-1210.