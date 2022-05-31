2 injured in Calumet City shooting, police say

CALUMET CITY — Two men were injured in a Tuesday morning shooting, police said.

At 9:30 a.m. first responders were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Hoxie Avenue, said Calumet City Chief of Police Kevin Kolosh.

Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest at the scene. Officers aided the man and he was taken by Calumet City EMS personnel to an area trauma hospital.

At 10 a.m., Calumet City police were alerted of a second gunshot victim who arrived at a local hospital on his own accord. At the hospital, police located another 24-year-old man who had a bullet wound in his arm.

Calumet City Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 708-868-2500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.